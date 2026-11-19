A man who admitted trying to get a U.S. politician killed — and said Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard drove him to it — was sentenced Tuesday to nearly three decades in prison.

Merchant tried to hire hitmen to carry out the killing but was tricked by an FBI informant into contacting undercover agents. A man who admitted trying to get a U.S. politician killed — and said Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard drove him to it — was sentenced Tuesday to nearly three decades in prison.a Pakistani businessman, had faced the possibility of life in prison for what the judge called an exceptionally serious crime.

Possible targets of the thwarted plot included then-candidate and now-President Donald Trump, then-President Joe Biden or then-candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, according to trial testimony.

Also read Man gets nearly 30 years in prison for Trump, Biden assassination plot he said was steered from Iran

"Not many charges ... are more serious than the contemplated, targeted killing of a U.S. president or other senior government official," said U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee, a Trump appointee. Merchant, 48, shifted in his chair but otherwise showed no visible reaction when he was sentenced to a little more than 27 years.

One of his lawyers, Avraham Moskowitz, said after court that Merchant plans to appeal but was grateful that the judge turned down prosecutors' bid for a life term. Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement that Merchant was "justly sentenced.

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" The sentencing capped a remarkable trial about an alleged Iran-driven plan to kill a prominent U.S. political figure in the thick of the 2024 campaign season. The Iranian government has denied trying to kill U.S. officials. Merchant, who was convicted earlier this year of murder for hire and attempted terrorism, declined to speak at his sentencing.

But at his trial, he bluntly told jurors that he researched Trump rally locations and spoke of carrying out an assassination at a political rally, using objects on a hotel napkin to illustrate the scenario for an acquaintance. Merchant then lined up people he thought were hit men and paid them $5,000 in cash that he'd borrowed from a relative.

He testified that he was just playing along with instructions from a Revolutionary Guard intelligence operative in order to protect relatives in Iran. Merchant said he figured that U.S. authorities would foil the plan, that he would cooperate and that he might get immigration help as a reward. U.S. law enforcement was, indeed, onto him: The supposed killers-for-hire actually were undercover FBI agents, tipped by the acquaintance who saw Merchant's napkin demonstration.

Merchant was arrested in Texas while packing for a flight back to Pakistan on July 12, 2024, a day before an unrelated attempt on Trump's life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"This plot was incompetent from the very beginning," defense lawyer Christopher Neff said in court on Tuesday. "Mr. Merchant's participation was half-hearted. "Woman killed in Nanuet after SUV is hit by NJ Transit train Merchant worked for Pakistani banks for decades and then got into businesses ranging from car sales to banana exports, and he traveled periodically to the U.S. for work and to see relatives. He also traveled to Iran for Shiite Muslim religious pilgrimages and visits with kin.

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After meeting a Revolutionary Guard operative several years ago, Merchant imagined intelligence work would be exciting and profitable, and he feared for his relatives' safety if he defied the powerful paramilitary, according to his defense.

"My family was under threat, and I had to do this," Merchant testified in March. He said his handler named Biden, Haley and Trump as potential targets. Prosecutors challenged Merchant's claim that he acted under duress. They noted that he had shared anti-American and anti-Trump social media posts after the U.S. killing of top Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani in 2020, during Trump's first administration.

Merchant's defense portrayed the posts as venting, and Neff insisted that his client wasn't an extremist or inclined to turn his beliefs into violence. But Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Winik countered that Merchant did "the most extreme thing you can do: Plot the assassination of a government official.

" The judge said he believed Merchant had some concern for his family but also was "highly motivated to do harm to this country. "ON NOWWoman killed in Nanuet after SUV is hit by NJ Transit train