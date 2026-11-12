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Man gets 6 months in jail for fatal beating in Greece

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Man gets 6 months in jail for fatal beating in Greece
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Rochester, N.Y. — A man who pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal beating in Greece over the summer received his sentence Thursday.

Shawn Warnick, 46, was arrested Wednesday, July 29, 2026, after police said he fatally beat a 53-year-old man at a home on Wood Road in Greece.

Rochester, N.Y. — A man who pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal beating in Greece over the summer received his sentence Thursday. Shawn Warnick entered Timothy Carlton's home on Wood Road and got into an argument with Carlton before repeatedly punching him in the head July 29, according to court documents. Carlton suffered severe brain injuries and went into cardiac arrest.

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Judge Michael Ansaldi sentenced Warnick on Thursday to six months in the Monroe County Jail, followed by five years of probation. RIT students frustrated by impending closure of Riverknoll apartments RIT students are protesting plans to close Riverknoll apartments after spring 2027, citing short notice, loss of affordable upperclass housing, rising costs, and launching petitions in response.47 years after 16-year-old Tammy Jo Alexander was found shot in a Livingston County cornfield, investigators are re-examining evidence with new tech.

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Her sister still hopes a tip about “Auto Sports, Inc.” could crack it. For two weeks now, a large pile of mulch has been smoldering at Schrier Farm in Mount Morris, with smoke continuing to rise.

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