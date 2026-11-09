Man found shot by the Vallejo Ferry Terminal has died

This Sunday’s incident marks the 13th homicide in Vallejo for 2026

At 12:48 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on the 200 block of Mare Island Way,.

The waterfront address is near where ferries depart for Mare Island, a short trip across the water, and farther to downtown San Francisco. When officers arrived they found an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where, despite life-saving efforts, he died, the police said. The police have not released a motivation or further details for the shooting.

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The identity of the man is being withheld until the Solano County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office can contact the next of kin. Detectives with the police department have taken over the investigation. They ask that anyone with information contact Detective Dynelle Jones, 707-648-4361 or Dynelle. Jones@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Stephanie Diaz, 707-648-5430 or Stephanie.

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Diaz@cityofvallejo.net. Members of the public can also use the Vallejo Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-488-9383.