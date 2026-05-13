Man Found Guilty of Murder After Attacking Male Model While Dressed as Clown

A jury has found Bhekisani Matabiswana guilty of the murder of Luke Harden after 12 hours' deliberation. Matabiswana, still wearing his clown outfit, brutally attacked Harden during a Halloween party. The attack resulted in catastrophic injuries to Harden's head, face, and neck.

A man who brutally attacked a male model while dressed as a clown after a Halloween party has been found guilty of murder. Bhekisani Matabiswana, 26, severely assaulted Luke Harden, 36, shortly after midnight on November 1 after attending the event at Rosemount Working Men's Club in Stacksteads, Lancashire.

The killer - still wearing his outfit for the night - punched, kicked, and stamped on Mr. Harden causing catastrophic injuries to his head, face, and neck. Emergency services rushed to the scene but were unable to save the victim





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Attacked A Male Model Dressed As Clown Halloween Party Brutally Assualed Murder Conviction Killed Victim Brutal Attack Catastrophic Injuries Court Advocacy

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