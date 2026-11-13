Man found guilty of attempted murder after shooting Pennsylvania State Police trooper

A York County man was found guilty of attempted murder after he shot and seriously injured a Pennsylvania State Police trooper in July 2024.

A York County man was found guilty of attempted murder after he shot and seriously injured a Pennsylvania State Police trooper in July 2024. Alfredo Maldonado-Gonzalez, of Dallastown, was found guilty on counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, and recklessly endangering another person, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The shooting took place at a storage unit in Lancaster city, where state troopers were attempting to execute a search warrant. Troopers did not fire their weapons, but Maldonado-Gonzalez opened fire, striking a corporal in the shoulder. The trooper who was shot spent about eight months recovering from the injury, including having to relearn how to write his own name, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

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Maldonado-Gonzalez's defense attorney claimed Maldonado-Gonzalez acted in self-defense and mistakenly heard gunshots from outside of the storage unit, the DA's office said. Prosecutors said the police announcement was audible from three blocks away and claimed Maldonado-Gonzalez had changed his story throughout the investigation.

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A York County man was found guilty of attempted murder after he shot and seriously injured a Pennsylvania State Police trooper in July 2024.