Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder After Deliberate Hit-and-Run and Bat Attack on Woman He Was Obsessed With

Lawrence Worville, 51, was convicted of attempted murder for intentionally running over a woman he knew and then attacking her with a baseball bat in Hull. The brazen daylight attack, captured on CCTV, left the victim with serious injuries. Worville had purchased the bat the day before and had even burgled a business to find her new address. Bystanders intervened, detaining him until police arrived. He faces sentencing in July.

A dangerous man, Lawrence Worville, 51, ran over an innocent woman he was obsessed with and subsequently attacked her with a baseball bat he had purchased the day before.

The incident occurred on Chanterlands Avenue in Hull in May 2025. Chilling CCTV footage captured Worville driving his silver Volkswagen Polo into the woman, who he knew, as she walked down the street. The footage shows him accelerating towards the unsuspecting woman before stepping out of his car and striking her at least five times with the baseball bat. Three brave passersby intervened, pulling Worville away from the victim and detaining him until police arrived.

Worville threatened the interveners with the bat. The woman suffered serious injuries, including a severely broken leg, a head injury, and a broken finger. She spent ten days in hospital and continues to recover both physically and mentally. Worville was found guilty of attempted murder by a jury after a three-day trial at Hull Crown Court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to a string of other charges including burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified, and breach of a restraining order. On the morning of May 7, 2025, officers responded to reports of a woman being struck by someone known to her. Emergency services rushed her to hospital. Worville was arrested at the scene.

Investigators conducted house-to-house enquiries, analysed CCTV, and searched his property, finding handwritten notes. It was established that Worville was disqualified and uninsured. He was charged with attempted murder, driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance, possession of an offensive weapon, and breach of a restraining order.

In June 2025, he was also charged with burglary after CCTV showed he broke into a business premises the night before the attack to steal redirection letters, aiming to discover the woman's new address. Worville will be sentenced on July 9.

Detective Inspector Helen Collier of Humberside Police's Domestic Abuse and Safeguarding Investigation Team stated that Worville is a cruel and calculating man who armed himself with his car and a baseball bat to cause fear, alarm, and attempt to kill the woman. She highlighted his obsessive behaviour, including the burglary to locate her. The detective praised the public who intervened despite threats, and condemned Worville for forcing the victim to relive the trauma during trial.

She emphasized that violent crime will not be tolerated and that justice was served, though the victim's recovery will be long and painful





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Attempted Murder Hit-And-Run Baseball Bat Attack Obsessive Stalking Hull Crime Domestic Abuse Bystander Intervention CCTV Evidence

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