Man Found Guilty in 2022 Murder Over Rent Money, Mental Health Facility Expansion and Pancake Mix Recall

This article covers three separate news stories: a man found guilty of murder, the expansion of mental health care services, and a recall of pancake mix due to undeclared milk.

A man has been found guilty in a trial for murder that occurred in 2022. The motive behind the crime was allegedly a dispute over rent money. Meanwhile, mental health care services in Comal County are set to expand with the opening of a new $8.5 million facility. The company also announced a recall of 10,000 boxes of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix due to the undeclared presence of milk, which could pose a risk of severe allergic reactions to consumers.

The recall affects 2-pound boxes sold in 11 states, with a UPC code of 30000 65040 and a best-by date of September 13, 2025. The company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, urged consumers with milk allergies or sensitivities to discard the product. No allergic reactions related to the recall have been reported as of yet.





