A man found dead in the ocean near Santa Monica Pier has been identified as a background actor who appeared in the TV show 'The Rookie.'

Police say they found no evidence of an altercation leading up to the death. A man found dead in the ocean near Santa Monica Pier earlier this week has been identified as a background actor who appeared in the TV show “The Rookie.

” Santa Monica Police Department harbor guards pulled Alexander Haskin, 38, from the ocean near the west end of Santa Monica Pier after receiving a report of a man in water at 4:06 pm. Monday, according to Lt. Lewis Gilmour, a spokesperson for Santa Monica Police. Police performed CPR and hoisted him onto the pier deck, where Santa Monica Fire Department paramedics continued lifesaving measures, but Haskin was pronounced dead shortly before 5 p.m., Gilmour said in an email.

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According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office records, his cause of death was deferred, pending further investigation. Gilmour said the details behind Haskin’s death remain under investigation, though a preliminary investigation found no suspicious circumstances. Police are gathering witness accounts, he said.

“The evidence shows the man was alone and did not interact with anyone in the period immediately before the incident,” Gilmour said. “Security footage corroborates that finding. ”Long Beach resident Dana Haskin told The Times that his son was a “multifaceted guy” with a good sense of humor and a wide range of interests: music, fitness, fishing, day trading, and acting.

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“He was a happy guy,” he said. “He liked to joke around, and he was always getting in trouble, but in a good way. ”Haskin said his son sent him a short text on Monday morning, though he declined to share the contents of that text. Their last conversation was on Saturday, when they spoke for close to an hour on the phone, Haskin said.

Haskin said his son, who lived alone in a Los Angeles Chinatown studio, had seemed in good spirits, and was looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family. Haskin grew up in Long Beach. He loved playing the piano, and studied music at Long Beach City College before he joined the U.S. Air Force Security Forces, where he was mostly stationed in Denver, his father said.

When he left the Air Force, he became deeply interested in bodybuilding and nutrition, and started work as a personal trainer, said his father. His interest in acting came later, his father said. He took many auditions, got a few small parts, and would proudly share the clips with his family. Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times.

She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, Kwok has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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