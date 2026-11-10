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Man Found Dead at Veterans Memorial in Guadalupe

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Man Found Dead at Veterans Memorial in Guadalupe
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office · Guadalupe Police Department · Veterans Memorial
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Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies are investigating the death of a man found near the gazebo area of the Veterans Memorial in Guadalupe on Monday morning after Guadalupe police responded to a report of a man down at 2 a.m.

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near the gazebo area of the Veterans Memorial in Guadalupe on Monday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a caller reported a man down on the 800-block of Guadalupe Street. Guadalupe police officers found the deceased adult male. Because of circumstances surrounding the death, the Guadalupe Police Department requested assistance from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

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“Due to the complexity of this situation, we have reached out to our law enforcement partners at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to take the lead on this investigation,” said Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash. “Our department will continue to assist their investigators as we work together to determine the circumstances surrounding this death. ”The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com.

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Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Guadalupe Police Department Veterans Memorial Death Investigation Guadalupe Street

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