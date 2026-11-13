Man Fleeing IH-45 Crash Hit and Killed on Feeder Road

Police report that a man involved in a minor crash on the southbound main lanes of IH-45 near Beltway 8 fled on foot and was subsequently struck and killed by a vehicle on the feeder road Thursday evening.

A man who was reportedly fleeing from a crash on the Gulf Freeway was hit and killed by a vehicle on the feeder road on Thursday evening, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers received a call at about 8:30 p.m. about a minor accident on the southbound main lanes of IH-45 near Beltway 8. Shortly after, police said they received a second call about a pedestrian who was struck on the southbound feeder road in the same area. Investigators said that initial information indicates that a man was involved in the incident on the main lanes before fleeing the scene on foot for unknown reasons.

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Authorities said the man then ran across the freeway main lanes before being hit by a vehicle on the feeder road. Officials said the vehicle on the feeder road stopped at a nearby gas station before calling police and waiting for officers to arrive. Police said the fleeing man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not immediately reveal the victim's identity.

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