WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

SAN ANTONIO — A man working on his car was attacked with a shovel Saturday afternoon before the attacker jumped behind the wheel and tried to drive away.

Police said the 36-year-old victim was working on a vehicle when a 34-year-old man suddenly emerged from a vacant house and attacked him with a shovel. After the attack, the suspect climbed into the vehicle and tried to drive away. Despite being assaulted, the victim managed to get inside the car and turn off the engine, preventing the man from taking it. The suspect then abandoned the attempted theft and ran back into the vacant house before police were called.

Also read Man accused of sending explicit photos to undercover agent posing as 16-year-old girl

Despite being struck with a shovel, the victim did not suffer any major injuries, according to police. Capture of 'El Chapo Isidro’ could disrupt drug trafficking through Texas, analyst says Mexican forces captured FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive Fausto “El Chapo Isidro” Meza Flores in Sinaloa after an overnight raid. Analysts expect brief disruption to Texas drug routes, but rivals may quickly fill the gap.

Advertisement

Family confirms missing 20-year-old San Antonio man Robert Segura Jr. has diedMan refuses robbers' demands, gets shot multiple times on downtown street