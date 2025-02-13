Man Fatally Shot in North Philadelphia, Police Investigate Targeted Attack

A man in his late 20s or early 30s was shot multiple times on a North Philadelphia sidewalk and later died at a hospital. Police are investigating the incident as a targeted attack and are reviewing surveillance footage.

A man is dead after being shot multiple times on a North Philadelphia sidewalk on Wednesday night, authorities say. Philadelphia Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots at the intersection of Hancock and Lippincott streets in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia just after 9:30 p.m. on February 12, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a man lying on the sidewalk on the 3100 block of Hancock Street, suffering from gunshot wounds to his head, neck, chest, torso, and legs. The victim was unresponsive and bleeding heavily. He was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead around 10 p.m. Police are currently working to identify the victim, who is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s.The area is primarily residential, and private surveillance cameras captured footage of what appeared to be a dark-colored SUV stopping at the intersection of Hancock and Lippincott streets. Four individuals exited the vehicle and opened fire northbound on Hancock Street, according to Small. The suspects, all described as males wearing dark-colored clothing, were last seen fleeing the scene in the dark-colored SUV. Chief Inspector Small stated to NBC10 that investigators have yet to determine a motive for the shooting but believe the victim was targeted





