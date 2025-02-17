Man Fatally Shot During Fight in North Hollywood

A man was killed in a shooting following a fight in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, early Saturday morning. The LAPD is investigating the incident and has arrested one suspect while seeking information about a second individual involved.

A fatal shooting occurred in North Hollywood , Los Angeles, early Saturday morning, leaving a man dead and prompting a police investigation. According to the Los Angeles Police Department ( LAPD ), the incident took place around 1:45 am in the 11100 block of Magnolia Boulevard, near Lankershim Boulevard. The LAPD reported that the shooting stemmed from a brawl involving several individuals in front of a business.

During the altercation, Luke Reynolds was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department. Video footage obtained by ABC7 captured the initial stages of the fight, showing Reynolds engaging with two men dressed in dark clothing near parked cars. The video depicts Reynolds landing a punch before being tackled to the ground by one of the men, leading to a continued struggle. However, the shooting itself is not visible in the released footage. Carlos Meza has been identified as the suspect and was apprehended on Sunday afternoon. Authorities are currently seeking information regarding the second individual involved in the altercation. Anyone with any knowledge about the shooting is urged to contact the LAPD's North Hollywood station at 818-754-8300. During non-business hours or weekends, contact can be made at 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or through their website, www.lacrimestoppers.org





ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HOMICIDE SHOOTING FIGHT NORTH HOLLYWOOD LAPD SUSPECT VIDEO EVIDENCE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Fatally Shot During Fistfight in North HollywoodA 32-year-old man was shot and killed during a brawl in North Hollywood early Saturday morning. The suspect, described as a man in his 40s, engaged in an argument that escalated into a fistfight before fatally shooting the victim. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 11100 block of Magnolia Boulevard.

Read more »

Man Fatally Shot in North Philadelphia, Police Investigate Targeted AttackA man in his late 20s or early 30s was shot multiple times on a North Philadelphia sidewalk and later died at a hospital. Police are investigating the incident as a targeted attack and are reviewing surveillance footage.

Read more »

Murder trial begins Wednesday for suspect accused of fatally shooting man during argumentA murder trial begins Wednesday for a man accused of fatally shooting another man in 2022.

Read more »

American Airlines employee at North Carolina airport fatally struck on the jobAn American Airlines employee was fatally struck by an airport ramp vehicle on Monday morning, according to officials.

Read more »

Temple University Student Fatally Shot During Altercation in North PhiladelphiaA 20-year-old Temple University student was killed in a shooting stemming from an altercation with another student in North Philadelphia. Police suspect narcotics may have played a role in the incident.

Read more »

North suburban restaurant owner fatally stabbed during gender reveal partyA Waukegan restaurant owner died following a stabbing during a gender reveal party at his steakhouse in the far northern suburb, authorities said.

Read more »