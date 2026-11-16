Man Fatally Shot by NYPD After Ramming Roadblock Following Child Abduction Report

NYPD officers fatally shot a suspect ramming a roadblock on the Belt Parkway after he refused a traffic stop following a report of a kidnapped child screaming in a van.

Police officers fatally shot a suspect in a white cargo van on New York City's Belt Parkway on Saturday night. The shooting occurred after the vehicle rammed into a police roadblock set up to stop the driver. This incident followed reports of a possible abduction involving a small child.

Abduction Alert and Initial Pursuit

The chaos began when law enforcement was alerted to a possible abduction. Reports indicated a small child was screaming in the back of a cargo van bearing New Jersey license plates. Officers located the white van and attempted a traffic stop around 7:30 p.m. The driver immediately refused to pull over and sped off, triggering a police pursuit. Some officers chased the vehicle while others established a blockade ahead of it.

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Roadblock Collision and Taser Deployment

The suspect drove the van into the police roadblock, causing significant damage. Assistant Chief Charles Minch stated that uniformed officers approached the vehicle and issued numerous verbal commands for the driver to exit. After officers broke the front passenger side window, the driver began driving forward and backward. He rammed both police and occupied civilian vehicles indiscriminately during the confrontation.

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Escalation to Lethal Force

Police officers tased the driver in an attempt to subdue him, but these efforts failed to stop the threat. The situation escalated as the driver continued to endanger lives. Officers were forced to shift to lethal force to neutralize the danger. They fatally shot the driver after he refused to comply with commands and actively attacked law enforcement and bystanders with the vehicle.

Victim Rescue and Investigation Outcome

No kidnapping victim was found inside the van during the initial encounter. However, authorities located the alleged kidnapping victim elsewhere. It became evident that she had been held against her will in the van but managed to escape prior to the police intervention. The victim is safe, and investigations continue into the full circumstances of the abduction and the subsequent police response.