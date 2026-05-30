Man falls down 'steep embankment' while attempting to re-home turtle

A man was flown by helicopter to a nearby trauma center after falling down a large hill on Thursday evening.

Crews work to rescue a man who fell down a "steep embankment" while attempting to re-home a turtle in Franklin County on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

A man was flown by helicopter to a nearby trauma center after falling down a large hill on Thursday evening. First responders say the man fell down a "steep embankment" while attempting to re-home a turtle.

Crews worked to haul the man up from where he fell, before transporting him for treatment.16-year-old admits to fatally shooting 15-year-old at Harrisburg bus stop: court docsHarrisburg City Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at 6th and Emerald, according to county dispatch.

Health officials warn of possible measles outbreak at Lancaster County store A Lancaster County resident tested positive for measles and may have exposed others in the area, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. One person was struck by a vehicle in Pequea Township early Saturday morning. County dispatch confirmed the crash was reported around 3:25 a.m. at the intersect





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