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Northerly winds of 25 to 35 mph gusts as high as 45 to 55 mph. Secure loose outdoor items. Watch for downed limbs. Rudy San Miguel faces a stalking charge after being accused of repeatedly following a woman and blocking her vehicle after he was ordered to stay away from her, according to an arrest affidavit.

SAN ANTONIO — A man faces a stalking charge after being accused of repeatedly following a woman and blocking her vehicle after he was ordered to stay away from her, according to an arrest affidavit. The affidavit alleges Rudy San Miguel’s behavior escalated from harassment to stalking and caused the victim to fear for her safety.

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The victim told San Antonio police that on Oct. 24, San Miguel watched her from inside his vehicle as she unloaded items from her car in her apartment parking lot. As she walked toward her apartment, he got out, grabbed both of her arms, and told her to stop and talk to him, the affidavit says. San Miguel released her after she said she would call police.