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A driver accused of causing a crash while intoxicated on the North Side is facing an intoxication assault charge after another driver suffered multiple serious injuries, according to an arrest affidavit.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver accused of causing a crash while intoxicated on the North Side is facing an intoxication assault charge after another driver suffered multiple serious injuries, according to an arrest affidavit. Peyton Chandler, 21, told San Antonio police that Chandler was driving a Ford F-150 on Oct. 31 when the truck crashed in the 13000 block of Vance Jackson Road.

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Chandler said they swerved to avoid something in the roadway, lost control and crashed, the affidavit says. Officers reported seeing heavy front-end damage to the truck and a Honda Civic overturned on its side in a grassy area beside the road. Firefighters freed the Civic’s driver and took them to University Hospital. Officers reported that Chandler showed signs of intoxication and arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container.