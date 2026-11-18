A beach proposal was interrupted by strong surf when a wave crashed into a couple, causing the man to drop the engagement ring in the ocean.

A beach proposal was interrupted by strong surf when a wave crashed into a couple causing the man to drop the engagement ring in the ocean.

A beachside marriage proposal in San Clemente took an unexpected turn when a wave crashed into a couple, causing the groom-to-be to drop the engagement ring into the ocean moments after the proposal. Video of the Sunday proposal shows the ring still inside its box when a sudden surge of water washes it away. The incident was captured by family members of Jace Harrick, who was proposing to Zoey Mattinson during a sunset outing on the beach.

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"Water came and hit us literally like waist-high, so powerful out of nowhere. He's always worrying about me all the time, so he tries to pick me up, and then there goes the ring," Mattinson said.

"I'm still kind of like holding on to him, and then he said the ring and I was like, huh? And it was like your stomach just drops. I'm like, there is no way," Mattinson said. Family members, friends, and other good Samaritans joined the search for the missing ring, but it has not been found.

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"It was so beautiful. That's literally my dream. Like it is so, it's so beautiful. So at least I got to see it for a second.

Blinded me a little bit," she said. Cat missing since Brooklyn building collapse found after child's tearful pleaThe video has since gained attention online. Mattinson said her fiancé has been heartbroken by the loss because she never had the chance to wear the ring.

"He was, like, it was the greatest moment of my life but also the worst moment of whole entire life. I think he's just really sad cause he just wanted to like put a ring on my finger," Mattinson said. While Mattinson hopes the ring will still be recovered, she said Harrick is already looking into replacing it, but both say ultimately it's not what really matters.

The pair, who said they met about a month and a half ago, described the incident as another chapter in their relationship.

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"When people say love at first sight, when you know, you know, that was so me and Jace, so having this happen to our ring is like a whole other crazy addition to our crazy, perfect love story," Mattinson said. The couple said a diver plans to search for the ring once ocean conditions improve. In the meantime, they are focused on their future together and their wedding planned for February. Cat missing since Brooklyn building collapse found after child's tearful plea