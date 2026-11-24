Video taken by a bystander shows the moment cops cuffed him.

was arrested in full costume Monday afternoon after cops realized the phony Founding Father was wanted on a pair of outstanding warrants, police said. Police arrest Timothy Kingman, a Benjamin Franklin impersonator, in costume on outstanding warrants in Boston in a screenshot from a video taken by a witness.

Timothy Kingman, 66, was “dressed head to toe as Benjamin Franklin” in Boston’s North End when cops noticed him around 2:15 p.m., the Boston Police Department told“On closer inspection, officers recognized him not as the Founding Father but as ,” the department said in a statement to the outlet.into custody just blocks away from the home of the real Franklin’s contemporary and fellow patriot Paul Revere. Video taken by a bystander shows the moment cops cuffed Kingman, who’s seen wearing a tricorn hat, brown jacket and ruffled shirt as he’s taken into custody on Hanover Street.

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Kingman had previously been charged with assault and battery in May, as well as shoplifting in March, according to court records viewed by the outlet. A warrant was issued for his arrest in both cases after he allegedly failed to appear in court in June, court records show.