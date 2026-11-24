A man dressed as Benjamin Franklin appeared in court Tuesday after being arrested on outstanding warrants.

A man dressed as Benjamin Franklin appeared in court Tuesday after being arrested on outstanding warrants, police said. According to Boston police, officers recognized 66-year-old Timothy Kingman, who was dressed head to toe as Benjamin Franklin, during a coordinated warrant sweep throughout the downtown area on Monday.

Timothy Kingman, who was dressed up as Benjamin Franklin, appeared in court Tuesday after being arrested on outstanding warrants, police said. At Kingman’s arraignment, his attorney told the judge about Kingman’s dedication to the community and his sobriety while requesting his release.

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“He’s self-employed, and he gives tours. He impersonates Mr. Benjamin Franklin and that has been his source of income for the last six years, and he’s passionate about that. Those are really his ties to the community,” the attorney said in court.

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“He’s committed; he wears the outfit. And it’s something that he’s passionate about doing and he really cares about Boston. ”The judge released Kingman on personal recognizance, meaning he was released with a promise to appear in future court hearings. Florida college student killed by gunfire while camping; deputies seek shooter