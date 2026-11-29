One man is dead after a shooting in Mansfield Saturday, and two suspects remain at large, according to the Mansfield Police Department.

MANSFIELD, Ohio - One man is dead after a shooting in Mansfield Saturday, and two suspects remain at large, according to the Mansfield Police Department.

In a release from the department, police say they received a call at 6:17 p.m. for a reported shooting in the area of 336 Louis Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 2027 Hyundai Palisade in a ditch several houses down from 336 Louis Street, according to the release. Inside the Hyundai Palisade was 20-year-old Elias Owens, who police said sustained multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.

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Police said it appears that shortly before the incident, Owens and a passenger went to the residence and picked up 17-year-old Nashone Howard and 16-year-old Davonni Dearco-Ray Howard, who got into the back seats of the Hyundai. Police said the car was parked in front of the home when an altercation happened, resulting in Owens being shot.