A man in his 40s died following a serious collision between a van and a lorry on the M42 northbound carriageway near Birmingham Airport on Saturday, November 21. Police are investigating.

A man in his 40s has died following a fatal collision between a van and a lorry on the M42 motorway near Birmingham Airport. Emergency services were dispatched to the northbound carriageway just after 12:30 pm on Saturday, November 21. The van driver was pronounced dead at the scene despite immediate efforts by paramedics and bystanders to save his life.

Emergency Response at M42 Incident

An air ambulance was dispatched to the location to support ground crews during the rescue operation. Firefighters remained on site for over two hours after the initial crash, working to extinguish a fire burning inside the lorry. The severity of the blaze required significant time and resources to fully contain and ensure the safety of the roadway.

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Lorry Driver Assists Police Investigation

The driver of the lorry, which was transporting agricultural foodstuffs, stayed at the crash site and is cooperating with investigators. Police have confirmed that the driver is assisting with the ongoing inquiry into the circumstances of the collision. No further details have been released regarding the condition or identity of the lorry driver.

West Midlands Police Seeks Dashcam Footage

West Midlands Police have issued an urgent appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage to help establish the exact cause of the accident. Sergeant Richard Evans stated that officers are working to determine how the collision occurred. Investigators are specifically asking drivers who were on that stretch of the M42 at approximately 12:30 pm on Saturday to review their recordings.

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Road Closures and Reopening Status

The northbound carriageway between junction 5a and junction 6 remained closed for several hours following the incident. Traffic restrictions were lifted, and the road was reopened to vehicles on Sunday morning. The delay caused significant disruption for commuters and freight transport operators using this key route near Solihull and Birmingham Airport.

Contact Information for Witnesses

Family members of the deceased have been informed, with specialist officers providing support during this difficult time. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the police by calling 101. Alternatively, the public can use the Live Chat feature on the force website or email SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk, quoting log 1894 of November 21.