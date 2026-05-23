Man Dies After Trench Collapses During Demolition: Two Firms and a Manager Convicted

Three individuals have been found guilty of manslaughter and breaching health and safety regulations in connection with the tragic death of Gheorghita Arsene, a 33-year-old Romanian national, who was buried alive after a trench collapsed on him during the demolition of a care home in Banstead, Surrey.

Two firms and a manager have been convicted over the death of a labourer who was buried alive after a 10ft trench collapsed on top of him.

The man, Gheorghita Arsene, a 33-year-old Romanian national, suffered a tragic death while working on the demolition of a care home in Banstead, Surrey, on June 24, 2020. The excavation was so unsafe that his body couldn't be removed until the following morning. Health and safety inspectors found that there were no supports to the trench and the excavated soil had been deposited right next to it





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Law And Courts Health And Safety Property And Buildings Accident Demolition Man Dies Trench Collapses Convicted Health And Safety Property And Buildings

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