A man was found dead after a small fire broke out in a single-room occupancy building on Manhattan's Upper West Side early Friday.

Friday, November 20, 2026 10:31AMUPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- A man was found dead after a fire broke out in a single-room occupancy building on Manhattan's Upper West Side early Friday morning, fire officials said.

The FDNY received a fire alarm reporting smoke at 201 W. 98th St. at about 2:46 a.m., according to Deputy Chief Joseph Abbomonte. Firefighters arrived within about four minutes and encountered a fire on the building's fourth floor.

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"We received a phone alarm for fire, odor of smoke, at 201 West 98th Street," Abbomonte said. "Units got there in about four minutes, made their way to the fourth floor and encountered a fire. ""Units forced entry to the apartment," Abbomonte said. "They removed him all the way to the street.

EMS at that point pronounced that victim deceased.

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" Officials said the victim was found in the apartment where the fire started. Abbomonte described it as a small, one-room apartment. Firefighters stretched a hose line and extinguished the blaze quickly. Abbomonte said the building's sprinkler system helped contain the fire, limiting damage primarily to the area where the fire originated.

"It is a sprinklered building," he said. "The sprinkler contained it. The immediate area around that fire was pretty damaged, but the hallway was fine, the other apartments are fine. "Abbomonte said the fire was not caused by a lithium-ion battery.