A man died after a shooting near Highway 90 and Crosby Eastgate Road in Harris County. Authorities confirmed a Precinct 6 dispatcher was involved.

A man has died after a shooting involving a Harris County Precinct 6 employee following an altercation on the road Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The shooting happened near Highway 90 and Crosby Eastgate Road. Authorities received the call around 1:45 p.m. The victim, only identified as a 35-year-old, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. According to investigators, the victim is believed to be the aggressor, who slammed on his brakes and approached the vehicle of the 29-year-old shooter. The shooter opened fire from inside the vehicle, striking the man, who investigators do not believe was armed.

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A woman was inside the vehicle with the shooter at the time. It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but Sgt. Jason Brown said the shooter works for a local law enforcement agency. Harris County Precinct 6 confirmed one of its employees was involved in the shooting.

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The employee is a dispatcher who has worked for the precinct since February 2024. Investigators remained at the scene late Monday. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed in the case, Brown said, as investigators continued working to get a statement from the shooter. The case may be referred to a grand jury to consider charges, Brown added.