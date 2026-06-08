Man dies after police deploy Taser during arrest in North Austin over the weekend

A 32-year-old man died Saturday evening after police deployed a Taser while attempting to take him into custody outside a home in North Austin, police said.Offi

A 32-year-old man died Saturday evening after police deployed a Taser while attempting to take him into custody outside a home in North Austin, police said.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to a prowler call in the 7600 block of Grover Avenue, where a suspect was allegedly attempting to force entry into an occupied residence. The homeowner was armed, police said. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect displaying erratic behavior and what appeared to be a possible medical emergency.

As officers attempted to restrain him, the suspect "pulled his hands underneath his body and appeared to push upward against officers," prompting them to deploy a Taser, according to the Austin Police Department. The man became unresponsive. Despite life-saving efforts by APD, Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department, he died a short time later. His name has not been released.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending two concurrent investigations. A criminal investigation will be conducted by APD's Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney's Office, as well as an administrative investigation by APD's Internal Affairs Unit with oversight from Austin Police Oversight. APD will share more information at a briefing on Wednesday. They will release preliminary information along with visual and audio materials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD's Special Investigations Unit at 512-974-6840 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers atA private jet crashed after takeoff at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, killing both people on board, airport officials saidOfficials confirmed two additional cases of New World screwworm in Texas on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed detections to four. Officials are investigating after a deceased person was discovered in a Burnet County house fire early Friday morning.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office statedA woman found dead in the Guadalupe River last week has been identified as 59-year-old Juliet Elizabeth Watson, according to the New Braunfels Police DepartmentArt Bra Austin once again proved the power of art, fashion, and community, raising an incredible $1.2 million for the Breast Cancer Resource Center during its





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