Roger Gutshall, a 35-year-old resident of Newville, died from injuries sustained in a head-on vehicle collision on South Middle Road in Upper Mifflin Township on Monday, as reported by the Cumberland County Coroner's Office.

A 35-year-old man died after a head-on collision with another vehicle on Monday in Upper Mifflin Township, according to the Cumberland County Coroner's Office. A 35-year-old man died after a head-on collision with another vehicle on Monday in Upper Mifflin Township, according to the Cumberland County Coroner's Office.

Roger Gutshall, of Newville, died as a result of his injuries after a head-on collision with another car on South Middle Road. PA man who wanted 'to kill' grandfather charged with rape, 2 stabbings goes to trial: docs79-year-old man dies after head-on collision with 'road-rage' driver in York: policePA 41st House seat sees historic flip for dems by 30 votes after recountHarrisburg man charged with homicide after victim dies from stab wound: policeTroopers probe reports of animal neglect leading to 2 charged in Franklin County Just after 3:30 p.m., troopers were called to a home on the 6100 block of Orphanage Road in Quincy Township after receiving a report of animal neglect, according to a news release.

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