Man dies after fight outside of Contra Costa County building in Antioch

A 59-year-old man died after a fight with employees of a phone vendor stand last week outside a Contra Costa County building in Antioch, police said.

Close-up Shot of Police Car Siren Lights. Offices of the Law Ready for Action, Chase the Criminals, Arrest Offenders and Fight Crime. Stylish Cinematic Lights with Dark Sky A 59-year-old man died after a fight with employees of a phone vendor stand last week outside a Contra Costa County building in Antioch , police said.

The fight was reported about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday outside the Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services building at 4545 Delta Fair Blvd. Officers found that a man, later identified as Paul Lawson, had been involved in an argument and fight with the vendor employees. At some point Lawson fell to the ground. Some witnesses told police that he stumbled over a chair and others said he may have been pushed during the fight, police said in a news release.

After falling, Lawson told authorities he couldn't move and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. He died from his injuries on Saturday, police said. Police are still investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Duff at rduff@antiochca.gov.





nbcbayarea / 🏆 596. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Contra Costa County

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SHIELD program graduates aim to break poverty cycle and build Monroe County’s next leaders13WHAM ABC Rochester provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, health reports, notices of events and items of interest in the community, local sports and entertainment programming for Rochester and nearby towns and communities including Greece, Victor, Pittsford, Penfield, Henrietta, Webster, Irondequoit, Fairport, Chili, Gates,...

Read more »

Multiple injuries reported after car crashes into telephone pole in Lancaster CountyA two-vehicle crash took down a telephone pole in Lancaster County on Friday night.

Read more »

Child killed in Iron County crash after side-by-side rolled, caught fireA young girl was killed, and another was injured in a crash after their side-by-side rolled over and became engulfed in flames.Two girls, ages 12 and 13, were d

Read more »

Man killed after fight at party escalates into shooting in west Harris County, deputies sayHCSO detectives said a party was underway when a large fight broke out among several individuals, including the man killed and the shooter.

Read more »