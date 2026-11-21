A contractor aged in his 40s has died after being electrocuted during Christmas light installations at Brent Cross Shopping Centre. Authorities are investigating the fatal incident at the Hendon location.

A man in his 40s has died following an electrocution incident at Brent Cross Shopping Centre in Hendon, north London, during early morning Christmas decoration works. The worker was seriously injured shortly after 5am on Wednesday, November 18, prompting an immediate response from emergency services and a subsequent investigation by local authorities into the fatal accident.

Details of the Electrocution Incident

London Ambulance Service crews were dispatched to Prince Charles Drive, NW4, at 5:09am on November 18 after receiving reports of a serious injury at the shopping centre. First responders arrived at the scene in less than seven minutes, treating the patient on-site before prioritizing his transfer to a major trauma centre. The man was subsequently transferred to the hospital, where medical professionals continued to treat him for his injuries.

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The Metropolitan Police confirmed that they were alerted to the scene at 5:11am on the same day. Officers attended the location and verified that a man in his 40s had been taken to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, the man died in the hospital on Thursday, November 19. His next of kin have been formally informed of his passing, marking a tragic end to the early morning servicing works.

Christmas Installations and Centre Closure

The incident occurred while contractors were undertaking Christmas installation works at the facility, specifically before the centre opened to the public for the day. A spokesman for Brent Cross Shopping Centre described the event as an isolated incident related to servicing works by a contractor. The shopping centre remained closed throughout Wednesday to allow for the investigation and to ensure public safety while these early morning tasks were disrupted.

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It is understood that the electrocution was not directly related to the installation of the 25ft Christmas tree situated in the central atrium of the ground floor. The tree has already been installed within the centre and is currently awaiting final decorations. The work that led to the fatal accident involved putting up Christmas lights, a routine but hazardous task often carried out in the early hours to minimize disruption to shoppers.

Investigations and Official Statements

Health and safety officials from Barnet Council have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. As the local authority responsible for health and safety in Brent Cross Shopping Centre, Barnet Council confirmed that their Health and Environmental Safety Team is actively investigating the accident. The Health and Safety Executive has also been kept informed of the developments and is monitoring the situation.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death, with enquiries ongoing. The combined efforts of the police, Barnet Council, and the Health and Safety Executive aim to establish the precise cause of the electrocution and determine if any health and safety protocols were breached during the contractor's work.

Community Tributes and Centre History

David Pinto-Duschinsky, Labour MP for Hendon, paid tribute to the man on social media on Friday, expressing his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. He described the news as incredibly sad and stated that his heart went out to those affected, adding that the man's memory should be a blessing. The community response has been one of sorrow, with social media users describing the death as absolutely tragic and offering thoughts for the family.

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Brent Cross Shopping Centre, which opened in 1976 as the UK's first purpose-built out-of-town shopping centre, is currently marking its 50th anniversary. The popular destination houses more than 120 stores, several dining venues, and major department stores including Fenwicks, Marks & Spencer, and John Lewis. The fatal incident has cast a somber mood over the preparations for the festive season at this historic retail location.

The Daily Mail has contacted Brent Cross Shopping Centre for further comment regarding the ongoing investigation. As the inquiries continue, the focus remains on supporting the family of the deceased worker and understanding the technical details that led to this preventable tragedy. The investigation by Barnet Council and the police will likely determine the specific safety measures required to prevent similar incidents in future holiday decoration projects.