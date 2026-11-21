A man in his 40s has died after being electrocuted during Christmas light installations at Brent Cross Shopping Centre. Health and safety officials are investigating the tragic incident.

A man in his 40s has died after sustaining fatal injuries from an electrocution while installing Christmas decorations at Brent Cross Shopping Centre in Hendon, north west London. The tragic incident occurred during early morning servicing works before the venue opened to the public on Wednesday, November 18.

Incident Details and Emergency Response

Emergency services were dispatched to the site shortly after 5am on November 18 after reports emerged of a serious injury involving a worker carrying out Christmas installation tasks. The London Ambulance Service confirmed they received the call at 5:09am, deploying an ambulance crew, fast response cars, an incident response officer, and an advanced paramedic to the scene on Prince Charles Drive, NW4.

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First paramedics arrived at the location in less than seven minutes. They provided immediate treatment to the injured man before he was urgently transferred to a major trauma centre as a priority case. Despite the rapid response and intensive medical care, the worker succumbed to his injuries. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the man died in hospital on Thursday, November 19.

Investigation and Safety Protocols

Health and safety officials from Barnet Council have launched a formal investigation to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the electrocution. A spokesman for the shopping centre stated that the isolated incident was related to servicing works undertaken by a contractor. They clarified that the accident happened while Christmas installation works were being carried out and before the centre opened for business.

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Officials emphasized that the incident was not directly connected to the 25ft Christmas tree installed in the ground floor atrium, which is awaiting final decorations. The Brent Cross Shopping Centre remained closed throughout Wednesday to facilitate the ongoing investigation and ensure public safety during the operational pause.

Political Tributes and Public Reaction

David Pinto-Duschinsky, the Labour Member of Parliament for Hendon, publicly paid tribute to the deceased worker. He posted a message expressing his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the man, describing the news as incredibly sad and stating that his memory should be a blessing to all who knew him.

Public reaction on social media has been overwhelmingly sympathetic. One user described the death as incredibly sad given the context of bringing happiness to shoppers, while another suggested a special tribute should be placed at the centre. Many observers have labeled the event as absolutely tragic, directing their thoughts and condolences to the victim's loved ones during this difficult time.

Centre History and Ongoing Inquiries

Brent Cross Shopping Centre, which opened in 1976 as the UK's first purpose-built out-of-town shopping centre, is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary. The venue houses more than 120 stores, including major department stores such as Fenwicks, Marks & Spencer, and John Lewis, along with several dining venues.

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The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that detectives have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Enquiries are ongoing, and the Health and Safety Executive has been kept informed of the developments. The centre's next of kin have been formally informed of the passing, as authorities continue to work with contractors to establish the cause of the electrocution.