Two Men Arrested After Crude Bomb Disguised as Sweet Kills Man in Madhya Pradesh

An Indian man died after eating a crude bomb disguised as a rasgulla sweet in Dindori district, Madhya Pradesh. Police are investigating whether the act was intended to kill or was a malicious prank.

Two men have been arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder after a crude bomb disguised as a traditional sweet exploded in the mouth of a villager in central India. The incident, which claimed the life of 35-year-old Rajendra Barautiya, has triggered a homicide investigation in the Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh state.

The tragic event occurred on Tuesday evening when Barautiya was sitting by a bonfire outside his home with his family. A neighbor named Ramabhagat Barautiya approached him and handed him what appeared to be a rasgulla, a popular milk-based sweet made from soft cottage cheese dumplings simmered in sugar syrup. The dessert is traditionally eaten whole, leading to the fatal mistake.

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What seemed to be a harmless treat was actually a homemade ball of cheese dough packed with gunpowder. Police officer Rekha Singh confirmed that the device was a crude bomb typically used by some rural and tribal communities to kill wild boars. The gunpowder is often sourced from firecrackers or local quarries and packed into dough balls for this purpose.

The bomb detonated immediately upon contact with Barautiya's mouth. He sustained severe injuries from the explosion and was rushed to the nearest hospital, where medical staff were unable to save him. Police have identified two men in connection with the case, with charges filed for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

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Investigators are currently working to determine the exact motive behind the attack. Officer Singh stated that authorities do not know whether the intention was to kill the victim or if the act was a malicious prank. The ambiguity of the motive remains a central focus of the ongoing inquiry into how the neighbor obtained the device and why he offered it.

The incident has caused widespread shock and fear within the village community. Residents are struggling to comprehend how a casual evening conversation ended in such a devastating and violent manner. The trust between neighbors has been severely shaken by the betrayal involved in disguising a lethal weapon as a beloved festival sweet.

Dindori Police have deployed new resources to assist with the scientific evidence collection in the case. The department received a modern mobile forensic van to help process the scene and gather critical data. This technological support is crucial for building a robust case against the accused men.

Police are continuing their examination of the circumstances surrounding the acquisition of the crude bomb. They are investigating how Ramabhagat Barautiya and the other suspect obtained the gunpowder and constructed the device. The inquiry aims to uncover the full chain of events that led to the explosion.

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The case highlights the dangers of homemade explosives in rural areas where such devices are sometimes used for hunting. While intended for wildlife control, these crude bombs pose a significant risk when mishandled or used maliciously. Authorities are urging caution and vigilance regarding such substances.

As the investigation proceeds, the family of Rajendra Barautiya is left to deal with the sudden and traumatic loss of a loved one. The community remains in mourning, grappling with the reality that a simple act of sharing food turned into a deadly catastrophe. Legal proceedings against the two arrested men are expected to follow.