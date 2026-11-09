Man dies after crash on US Highway 52 South in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Lafayette Saturday evening, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred at approximately 7:17 p.m. on US Highway 52 South, just north of County Road 900 South.

LAFAYETTE — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Lafayette Saturday evening, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred at approximately 7:17 p.m. on US Highway 52 South, just north of County Road 900 South.

Authorities say the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound when he reportedly drifted off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle continued through a ditch before rotating sideways and striking several trees. The driver became entrapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by members of the Clarks Hill-Lauramie Fire Department. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Advertisement

The identity of the driver is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin and further investigation by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Investigators say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors in the crash, though toxicology results are still pending as part of the ongoing investigation.