US
Advertisement
United States News

Man dies after crash on US Highway 52 South in Lafayette

wrtv#598 in United States
Man dies after crash on US Highway 52 South in Lafayette
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Advertisement

LAFAYETTE — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Lafayette Saturday evening, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred at approximately 7:17 p.m. on US Highway 52 South, just north of County Road 900 South.

LAFAYETTE — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Lafayette Saturday evening, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred at approximately 7:17 p.m. on US Highway 52 South, just north of County Road 900 South.

Authorities say the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound when he reportedly drifted off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle continued through a ditch before rotating sideways and striking several trees. The driver became entrapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by members of the Clarks Hill-Lauramie Fire Department. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Advertisement

The identity of the driver is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin and further investigation by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Investigators say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors in the crash, though toxicology results are still pending as part of the ongoing investigation.

wrtv#598 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement

More on United States News

See all

School van involved in crash in Lancaster County: officials

A school van was involved in a crash in Conewago Township Friday.Fire officials said the crash happened around 4:12 p.m. at the intersection of East Canal Road

CBS21NEWS

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextSchool van involved in crash in Lancaster County: officials