Man dies after being hit by 2 cars on Dublin Road

A 61-year-old Columbus man is dead after being struck by two cars Thursday while walking along Dublin Road in the Village of Marble Cliff.

A 61-year-old Columbus man is dead after being struck by two cars Thursday while walking along Dublin Road in the Village of Marble Cliff. Grandview Heights Police were called to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the man with serious injuries.

Medics took him to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died. Investigators identified the man as Curtis Wilson. A preliminary investigation found Wilson was walking in the southbound lanes of Dublin Road when he was hit by a Mazda sedan. Wilson was then struck by a Toyota SUV.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Grandview Heights Police detectives at 614-488-7901 or the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ohio lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at stopping theft from Ohioans’ EBT cards, but the final measure also adds new Medicaid verification requirements thatPolice responded to a report of a shooting at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday at 5286 Applebaugh Street. When police arrived, they located two victims.

Both people were prA woman visiting her mother at a southwest Columbus nursing home says she returned to find her truck damaged and her work equipment stolen during a string of veColumbus police are investigating a death after a body was found behind a dumpster Wednesday night along Sullivant Avenue on the city’s West Side. A 61-year-old Columbus man is dead after being struck by two cars Thursday while walking along Dublin Road in the Village of Marble Cliff.





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