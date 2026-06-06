Man dies after being found with gunshot wound by first responders, suspect at large

San Antonio police and EMS found a man in his 20s to 30s with a gunshot wound near Vance Jackson Rd and Denton Dr around 12:50 a.m. Saturday. He later died as investigators work to piece together what happened.

SAN ANTONIO - A man has died after being found by first responders with a gunshot wound on the North Side. Around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to the sc ene olf a reported injured/sick individual near the corner of Vance Jackson Road and Denton Drive.

According to officers on scene, police and EMS responded to the call, and were able to locate the victim, identified as a male between 20 and 30 years old. However, while assessing the victim, they found that he had been shot. Despite the best efforts of EMS personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson brings joy to young patients at Methodist Children's Hospital SAN ANTONIO — New Spurs Head Coach Mitch Johnson paid a heartwarming visit to patients at Methodist Children’s Hospital on Thursday. Johnson helped pediatric patDeadly vehicle-train crash in Southwest Bexar County: 1 adult killed, 2 hurt in non-life-threatening condition after a collision on Macdona-Lacoste Road. Investigators are still working to determine what happened.

One of the more confusing and talked-about moments of Game 1 of the NBA Finals came when a fan ran onto the court during the second half. Flood Advisory until 7:45 a.m. for most of Bexar County as thunderstorms dump heavy rain. Up to 1 inch already, another inch possible. Watch for water-covered roads and hazardous morning commute in San Antonio area.





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