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A man is in custody after a domestic dispute led to a search for him and the discovery of a rifle near Brackenridge Road. SAN ANTONIO — A man is in custody after a domestic dispute led to a search for him and the discovery of a rifle near Brackenridge Road.

San Antonio Police official said the incident began as a domestic dispute involving a man who may have been considering harming himself. The man left the scene, prompting officers to search for him. During the investigation, officers recovered a rifle near Brackenridge Road, although it remains unclear whether the man had been walking down the street carrying the weapon or had hidden it before officers arrived.

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Authorities emphasized that the situation is under control and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

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"There's no threat to the community or anything like that," an official at the scene said. "He's in custody. Everybody's safe.

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