Man dead after suspected road rage shooting in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia that may have stemmed from a road rage incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting and whether road rage played a role. Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia that may have stemmed from a road rage incident.

Officers on patrol near Broad and Erie streets spotted someone inside a Ford SUV firing at a Dodge Ram just before 1:30 a.m. Police began pursuing both vehicles. During the investigation, a third vehicle, a GMC Yukon, crashed at Germantown Avenue and Tioga Street. When officers stopped to check on the driver, they discovered he had been shot.

Advertisement

'Felt like a movie': PHL travelers forced to pivot after nationwide ground stopPolice eventually caught up with the Ford SUV near Erie Avenue and Sydenham Street. Investigators say they recovered a gun and shell casings from the vehicle.5 people shot in DC, including 1 killed at a gym, before suspect kills himselfAccuWeather: Limited sun, gusty breeze today in the Philadelphia regionTacony-Palmyra Bridge back open after reported cargo ship strike