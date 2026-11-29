An attempted robbery led to a shooting that left a man dead in Center City Philadelphia on Saturday night.

An attempted robbery led to a fatal shooting in Center City Philadelphia on Saturday night, according to police. Philadelphia police responded to the area of North 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard around 9:41 p.m. after a man approached officers and told them he had shot someone.

Inspector DF Pace told Action News that officers learned the victim was armed with a knife and had attempted to rob a group of people. One man in the group then pulled out a gun and shot the man in the head. Authorities said the shooter has a concealed carry permit. The shooting will be reviewed by the district attorney's office to determine whether it was justified self-defense.

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Investigators said the shooter is cooperating with authorities. A firearm and a knife were recovered at the scene. The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is leading the investigation. No charges have been announced, and authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.