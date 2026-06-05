Man Critically Injured After Falling on South Mountain Hike in Phoenix

A hiking incident on South Mountain left a man in critical condition after a significant fall. Rescue teams used a helicopter to airlift him from the area near the Mormon Trailhead. Fire officials stress the importance of hiking with a partner and staying on designated trails for safety.

A man is in extremely critical condition after falling a significant distance while hiking on South Mountain on Friday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Fire Department .

Rescue crews located the unidentified hiker near the Mormon Trailhead around 1 p.m. and used a helicopter to transport him off the mountain. He was with a family member who alerted 9-1-1 and assisted rescuers in reaching him. The man was taken to a hospital and remains in extremely critical condition.

Fire officials emphasized the importance of never hiking alone, noting that the quick response in this case was due to the hiker having a companion who witnessed the incident and called for help. Phoenix FireCaptain DJ Lee stated that while most trails are well-defined, they can be uneven with loose rocks and other hazards. He also warned about wildlife such as scorpions and snakes, advising hikers to stay prepared and remain on marked trails to avoid greater danger.

The cause of the fall, including whether the hiker was on or off the trail, remains unknown. It is unclear how far he fell, whether he tripped and rolled or fell straight down, or if extreme heat played any role in the incident





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Hiking Accident South Mountain Phoenix Fire Department Helicopter Rescue Critical Injury Hiking Safety Mormon Trailhead

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