Man critically hurt after car crashes into Jefferson Street Bridge, lands in Des Plaines River in Joliet

Witnesses said the driver and sole occupant lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash.

A 33-year-old man is critically hurt after a crash that closed the Jefferson Street Bridge in Joliet, Illinois, on Saturday afternoon. Joliet police said just before 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the Jefferson Street Bridge after getting a report that a car had hit the bridge and landed in the river.

Officers and Joliet fire paramedics found a man in the water near the southwest side of the bridge. Police said the man was tossed a life preserver and officers held onto him until the fire department entered the water and brought him to safety. Initial investigations determined that the man was driving a Toyota 4Runner eastbound on West Jefferson Street at a high rate of speed.

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Witnesses said the driver and sole occupant lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash. The bridge remains closed while the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit reconstructs the crash and Illinois Department of Transportation officials inspect the bridge for damage. It is unclear when the bridge will reopen, police said. Driver fleeing shooting arrested after crashing into police, officials say