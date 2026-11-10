Man ‘covered in blood’ arrested for Brooklyn jogger’s stabbing death: sources

Katie Suarez was found by her father after she failed to meet up her parents to continue their run. Her mother, Yasira Suarez, confirmed her daughter died days later from her injuries.

Katie Suarez was found by her father after she failed to meet up her parents to continue their run. Her mother, Yasira Suarez, confirmed her daughter died days later from her injuries.could be indicted by a Brooklyn grand jury as early as Tuesday, one day after NYC school officials confirmed the public school aide was fired from his job.

Sayed Mohassib is not required to be in court on Tuesday, but prosecutors are expected to share new developments following the Oct. 30 tragic death of Suarez, last seen running on a path along the Belt Parkway before she was attacked. On Saturday, the NYPD announced the arrest of the 27-year-old, who pleaded not guilty on murder charges.

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Court documents showed Mohassib told investigators he had to bring a knife to the path that day"or people were going to come and kill his family. ” He denied stabbing anyone, but according to the complaint, he admitted to getting rid of bloody clothing and a knife. Mohassib served briefly as an NYPD officer for about a month in 2022.

Law enforcement sources said he left to join the military, but mental health issues ended his time there and prevented him from being reinstated to the NYPD. Most recently, Mohassib worked for the Department of Education as an elementary school aide at P.S. 200 in Bath Beach. Law enforcement sources said he returned to work at the school following Suarez's murder.

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"I asked him, you know, like how was he in class. And he said he looked at the kids in class all weird, just watching them," said a mother whose 9-year-old son received assistance from Mohassib at the school.

"Something could’ve happened to him. What if he would’ve blacked out and did something to the kids or him by himself.

"From Park Slope to Dumbo to Bushwick to Brooklyn Heights and all points between, NBC New York covers Brooklyn news, weather, traffic and more. "I have directed my team to conduct a full review into this matter, I think underlining the importance of the fact that nothing is more paramount than the safety of our students," Mamdani said when asked about it at an unrelated press conference on Monday. It's still unclear whether Suarez and Mohassib knew each other.

Public records show that the two attended Brooklyn College at the same time, though it wasn't clear if that played a role in the killing.