Brandon Mumma faces up to 12 years in prison in connection with the death of Jax Gratton, a Denver hairstylist and LGBTQ+ activist.

Brandon Mumma faces up to 12 years in prison in connection with the death of Jax Gratton, a Denver hairstylist and LGBTQ+ activist. Jax Gratton went missing in April.

She was found dead in a Lakewood alleyway on June 6, according to police. From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver one of a kind, Westword is there. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027. , 45, was found guilty of tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence in connection with Gratton’s death on Thursday, Nov. 19.

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Mumma is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18. He faces up to 12 years in prison, according to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“Jax’s loved ones have endured the anguish of searching for her, the devastation of losing her, and the pain of unanswered questions about her death,” District Attorney Alexis King says in a statement. “Today’s verdicts hold Mr. Mumma accountable for his actions after her death and his efforts to conceal what happened. ”vanished from Denver in April 2025.

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For two months, Gratton’s family and friends feverishly looked for her, accumulating an online army of thousands dedicated to tracking the case and demanding law enforcement action. The effort reached a tragic end in June 2025, when Gratton’s body was discovered in a Lakewood alleyway. Judge Removes Man Indicted Over Jax Gratton’s Death After Courtroom OutburstsGratton was found in a four-foot-wide space that is inaccessible to the public, locked from both ends, according to the DA’s office.

She was wearing the same clothes she left home in on the day she disappeared. Gratton and Mumma were in a “consensual intimate relationship,” according to the DA’s office. He is the last person believed to have seen her alive.

Mumma’s indictment says the pair entered an office space at 9655 W. Colfax Ave. on April 15, 2025, at 10:41 p.m. A male friend arrived at 12:14 a.m., and Mumma left with him at 1:43 a.m. When the men left Gratton alone, she was reportedly “asleep under the influence of drugs” and had vomited, according to the indictment. Based on security footage, no one entered or exited the unit Gratton was in until Mumma returned at 5:55 a.m. Mumma left by himself an hour later, moved his vehicle, went back inside, then emerged with garbage bags that he threw into a dumpster.

Gratton’s body was found between the buildings of 9655 and 9699 W. Colfax Ave. on June 6, 2025. An autopsy concluded that her body was, though the coroner’s office could not determine Gratton’s cause of death due to the decomposition of her body. It was unclear whether Gratton had fallen, jumped, been pushed, or been thrown out of the window after her death. By the time the unit that Gratton was in was searched, the furniture had been removed.

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None of Gratton’s personal belongings were ever recovered. According to the indictment, Mumma told investigators that he collected some Gratton’s belongings to return to her later, and he admitted that he was aware Gratton had been reported missing but did not contact police to provide information. Mumma was indicted on felony charges of tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence in March 2026. He remains in custody while awaiting sentencing in December.

From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. , where she covered the Colorado Legislature, the Denver and Aurora city councils and breaking news.

Hannah has been honored with numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Press Association, Colorado Student Media Association and Denver Press Club. She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a major in journalism and a minor in political science.