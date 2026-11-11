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Man convicted of stealing elderly San Francisco resident's wheelchair

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Man convicted of stealing elderly San Francisco resident's wheelchair
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The San Francisco District Attorney's Office said the elderly resident now relies on a cane after his wheelchair was stolen in October of 2025.

A man accused of stealing a wheelchair from an elderly San Francisco resident was convicted, the District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. On Oct. 28, 2025, a 66-year-old resident left his electric wheelchair in the lobby of his apartment complex and woke up the next morning to find it missing.

According to the DA, 42-year-old Travis Wykle had entered the locked building around 7 a.m. Oct. 29 and taken the wheelchair. He was convicted of first-degree burglary, and the DA said the jury found a hot prowl allegation to be true. Wykle will be sentenced on Nov. 23, the DA said. The victim whose wheelchair was taken now relies on a cane, Assistant District Attorney En-Ta Tu said.

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"Stealing something is already wrong. Then to take something from such a vulnerable member of our community is especially wrong. While the victim no longer has his wheelchair and has to use a cane to get around now, I hope this verdict brings some sense of justice to him," Tu said.

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