A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing a fellow high school athlete.

Anthony, 19, learned his fate during a hearing on Tuesday, June 9, in Collin County, where he was sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted of fatally stabbing fellow high school athlete Austin, 17, to death.

The jury spent two-and-a-half hours deliberating before reaching a conclusion. This incident occurred at a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas, where Anthony and Austin were complete strangers at the time of the altercation. The confrontation began when Austin asked Anthony to move from beneath a tent designated for his track team. A witness claimed that Anthony responded by reaching into his backpack and saying, Touch me and see what happens.

Austin then allegedly touched Anthony and tried to physically move him, which was when Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest. Anthony also reportedly yelled that he was protecting himself as officers took him into custody. Meghan, Austin's mother, stated that her son was a peacemaker and a protector and that there was a part of him that she could never take from her, the strength she still gets from him every day.

She also recalled the final morning they spent together before he was fatally stabbed in April 2025. The mother added that her son was murdered and did not just die, he was taken from us, just as he was starting to live.

Reports indicated that this was not the first incident of fatal violence in the high school community, as a family experienced unimaginable tragedy when an uncle walked in on his nephew slaughtering his own 15-year-old brother Zayde Koehohou on December 5, 2024. Zuberi Sharp pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with Zayde's death.

In another case, a Michigan man is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend Peyton Bilbia, according to authorities and media reports. The deadly attack took place on New Year's Eve on Wednesday, December 31, when Milford police said the girlfriend of Peyton Bilbia called in a welfare check for him because she could not reach him.

During the hearing, Meghan, who also lost a son in a fatal stabbing incident, spoke emotionally about her experience and how her son's death still weighs heavily on her mind. She expressed that her son's death was a tragedy that could have been avoided, but it was not in vain, as he helped to protect others through his death. The hearing was emotionally charged for everyone involved, particularly for Meghan, who was visibly shaken by her son's fate.

In her remarks, Meghan acknowledged that she was still reeling from her son's death, but emphasized the importance of speaking out against violence and to support victims' families. Maxwell]], who is accused of capital murder and an aggravated assault charge related to the February 2025 stabbing of Corky Santos in Austin, is on trial currently, replacing Maxwell, accused of stabbing Corky Newtown person Coxron veteran Patton KM and SX salesman Paul Karma criminal warfare Jimmy had known testified previously in court.

Anthony had pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, but the jury found him guilty of murder, and he will now serve 35 years in prison. The incident has raised questions about the need for greater community awareness of potential violent behaviors in schools and the importance of implementing preventive measures that can help to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future





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Manhood Murder Stabbing Fellow High School Athlete Prison

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