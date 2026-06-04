Man convicted of killing during car battery dispute headed to prison

A transfer from the Houston County Jail to a state penitentiary is expected within a few days.

DOTHAN , Ala. - A Dothan man will serve a 50-year prison sentence for murdering a man during a dispute over a car battery. Using eyewitness accounts and methodically knitting evidence in most stellar fashion, Houston County prosecutors Patrick Amason and Robert Black convinced jurors beyond all reasonable doubt that Marsh gunned down down 31-year-old Willie Robinson.

Dothan Police Investigator Morgan Owens took the stand and methodically recounted how she pieced together evidence after she was assigned the case within minutes following the shooting in June of 2022. Police say Marsh borrowed a car from Robinson, but the car needed a battery which Marsh apparently purchased. Police said Marsh returned the car but without a battery.

A dispute escalated with several people—including children—standing nearby and witnessing the gunfire in the 900 block of North Bell Street in Dothan. A transfer of Marsh from the Houston County Jail to a state penitentiary is expected within a few days. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published.

Available for FREE in theTwo arrested after multiple dogs found neglected in Dale CountyAuburn University student reported missing while on vacation with family in Japan





WTVYNews4 / 🏆 590. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dothan Murder Houston County Houston County Murder Dothan Murder Conviction Houston County Murder Conviction Willie Robinson Murder Tobias Marsh Tobias Marsh Murder WTVY WTVY News4 WTVY News 4

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Cuyahoga County Judge Leslie Ann Celebrezze Sentenced to 60 Days in Jail and $10,000 FineReporting by The Marshall Project - Cleveland leads to sentencing of former longtime Judge Leslie Ann Celebrezze for steering work to a friend.

Read more »

Houston budget vote: Advocacy group proposes alternatives to Houston Mayor’s trash fee planAs Houston City Council prepares for a final vote Wednesday on Mayor John Whitmire’s proposed $7.5 billion budget, members of the Houston People’s Budget Campaign are calling on city leaders to consider a different approach to funding city services.

Read more »

Cuyahoga County Jail Leaders Knew Their Cameras Were Broken and Took 4 Years to Fix ThemCuyahoga County Jail Leaders Knew Their Cameras Were Broken and Took 4 Years to Fix Them - Cleveland Scene A glitch in the surveillance system discovered in 2022 has finally been fixed. Families and inspectors could have used that evidence.

Read more »

Harris County and City of Houston unveil dashboard to monitor Ebola ahead of World CupAt this time, the dashboard shows 0 Ebola cases in Harris County and that the risk remains low; it also shows that 17 current travelers are being monitored.

Read more »