Man Convicted of Attempted Murder After Running Over and Attacking Woman with Baseball Bat

A 'dangerous' man named Lawrence Worville, 51, was found guilty of attempted murder after running over and attacking an innocent woman he was 'obsessed with' with a baseball bat he'd purchased the day before. The woman suffered serious injuries including a severely broken leg, a head injury, and a broken finger.

A 'dangerous' man ran over an innocent woman he was 'obsessed with' and attacked her with a baseball bat he'd purchased the day before. Chilling CCTV captures Lawrence Worville , 51, driving his silver Volkswagen Polo into a woman, who he knew, on Chanterlands Avenue in Hull in May 2025.

Footage shows how Worville accelerated towards the unsuspecting woman as she walked down the street. He is then seen stepping out of his car and approaching the woman before striking her at least five times with a baseball bat he had purchased the day before from a sports shop. Three men came to the woman's aid and were seen pulling Worville away from her, detaining him until officers arrive at the scene.

Worville also threatened to hit the brave passersby with the bat as they awaited police. The woman suffered serious injuries including a severely broken leg, a head injury, and a broken finger. Yesterday Worville, of Hull, was found guilty of attempted murder by a jury following a three–day trial at Hull Crown Court. Worville, 51, of Hull, was found guilty of attempted murder following a three–day trial at Hull Crown Court.

He previously pleaded guilty to a string of other charges including burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, driving whilst disqualified, and breach of a restraining order. Officers received a call shortly before 7.30am on May 7, 2025 to reports that a woman had been struck by someone believed to be known to her. Emergency services rushed to the incident and the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A man in his 50s, later identified as Worville, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. Investigating officers conducted house-to-house enquiries, analysed CCTV footage and searched Worville's property, where they found a number of handwritten notes. Enquiries also established that Worville was disqualified from driving at the time, and had no insurance.

He was charged with attempted murder, driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without insurance, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and breach of a restraining order. In June 2025 he was also charged with burglary after extensive CCTV enquiries uncovered he had broken into a business premises the night before the attack.

Footage shows him stepping out of his car and rushing over to the woman, where he strikes her at least five times with a baseball bat. Three men can later be seen pulling Worville away from the woman and they detained him until officers arrived at the scene. This was to steal redirection letters in an attempt to find out where the woman had moved to, the court heard. Worville will be sentenced on July 9





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Lawrence Worville Attempted Murder Running Over Attacking With Baseball Bat Burglary Possession Of Offensive Weapon Driving While Disqualified Breach Of Restraining Order

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