A man convicted of shooting and killing a fellow teenager during a 2022 robbery attempt in Anchorage was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A man convicted of shooting and killing a fellow teenager during a 2022 robbery attempt in Anchorage was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison.

Sakariya Abdulkadir Musa, 21, was sentenced to 35 years — with 15 suspended — by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna. Musa was 17 at the time of the shooting in November 2022 but was tried as an adult. Sixteen-year-old Jersey Miller was shot and killed by Musa, according to the Department of Law , after Musa and two other minors drove up in a car on Cantonment Court in the Abbott Loop neighborhood to engage in a drug deal.

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The three teens intended to sell a type of vape cartridge called “puff bars” to the victim, charging documents said at the time, but Musa shot Miller when he erroneously believed the young man also had a weapon. The state said the three teens in the car had taken between $20 to $40 from Miller before he was shot. Musa initially denied any wrongdoing but later admitted to firing a shot from the car.

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The state release said that the trajectory of the bullet that hit Miller’s head “strongly suggested” that Musa intentionally aimed the gun at Miller. Police later recovered the weapon used in the shooting, a Glock 10mm handgun concealed in a small canvas bag outside one of the teen’s residences.

Judge McKenna explained that Musa’s age at the time and his lack of criminal history played a role in handing down a 20-year sentence, saying that Alaska case law suggests 20 to 30 years when it comes to first-time offenders convicted of second-degree murder. The other two minors in the car at the time were adjudicated on allegations of delinquency in separate proceedings, the state said, and were not tried as adults; the details of those cases are confidential for that reason. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com