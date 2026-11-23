Luchiano Lewis, convicted in the 2019 murder of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors, was freed on conditional parole after serving fewer than seven years behind bars.

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’has now been released on conditional parole supervision, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Luchiano Lewis, now 21, was released on Oct. 14 under conditional release and placed under community supervision after serving fewer than seven years behind bars for his role in theLewis, who was released from the Franklin Correctional Facility, had been sentenced to nine years to life after pleading guilty in 2021 to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with Majors' killing.

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Under New York State law, Lewis' conditional release did not require him to go before the State Board of Parole because eligible inmates can qualify for conditional release after serving two-thirds of their minimum sentence, subject to applicable requirements and good-time allowances. Majors, who was 18 when she was killed, was attacked on Dec. 11, 2019, near a staircase in Morningside Park.

Prosecutors said a group of teens confronted Majors in an attempted robbery, during which she was stabbed multiple times. She was eventually able to climb a set of stairs and reach the street before collapsing. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. After the crime, then-14-year-old Lewis and another 14-year-old were both tried as adults for the attack.

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Prosecutors said Lewis held Majors in a headlock while the other 14-year-old stabbed her multiple times. While Lewis was not holding the knife in the attack, prosecutors said he played a key role in the robbery that killed Majors. At Lewis' sentencing, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Robert Mandelbaum said the killing"tore at the fabric of the entire city.

" "The defendant was and is extremely young. He has his whole life ahead of him, but Tessa Majors does not," he added. A makeshift memorial stands for 18-year-old Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors in Morningside Park on December 26, 2019, in New York City. Majors' parents described the lasting impact of the loss of their child during Lewis' sentencing, remembering her as a talented student, musician and writer whose future was tragically ended too soon.

The two other teenagers convicted in connection with the killing — Rashaun Weaver, who was 14 at the time of the crime, and Zyairr Davis, who was 13 at the time —. Weaver was sentenced to 14 years to life in prison for murder and robbery, while Davis pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to 18 months in juvenile detention. Davis completed his juvenile sentence but is now being held on an unrelated attempted murder case.