Manchester City’s winless run in the Premier League has stretched to four games with a 1-1 draw against Fulham

dating back to 2012, City finally came up short against the London club when the teams drew 1-1 in the league on Saturday. Boos greeted the final whistle at Etihad Stadium, with City's winless run in the league extending to four games — a stretch that has come soon after the club was found guilty of large-scale financial rule-breaking that leaves its future shrouded in uncertainty.didn't take full advantage of City's latest slip-up, conceding in the league for the first time since Oct. 10 and drawing 2-2 at The defending champions stretched their lead to six points over both second-place Brighton, which visits Hull on Sunday, and City in third.

Chelsea, which isn't playing in European competition this season, has lost four of its last seven league games to put manager Xabi Alonso under increasing pressure in his first season in charge of the big-spending London club. The late game sees first-place Arsenal visit Newcastle. The defending champions can extend their lead to eight points with a win.

Also read Man City vs. Fulham Predictions: Cityzens Eye Response After Three-Match Slump

City was coming off three straight losses — to Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest — that had knocked Enzo Maresca’s team off the top of the league. , Haaland followed up and bundled the ball out of the Fulham goalkeeper's possession and into the net on the goalline. It was judged that Haaland kicked the ball out of Leno’s hands, with the Premier League saying Leno was deemed to be “in control of the ball.

” While Maresca felt it was “quite clear” that it was a goal, Leno argued he had the ball in his hands.

Advertisement

‘Fragile’ Chelsea overrun Chelsea has now lost at home to Tottenham and Leeds — two of its biggest rivals — in the space of a month, adding to the disgruntlement of its fans. For Leeds, it was a first win at Stamford Bridge since 1999 and it could easily have been heavier, with, Chelsea unraveled after the departure of Caicedo because of a back injury in the 22nd minute and was overrun in the second half by a Leeds team that jumped to sixth place.

“We’re in a fragile moment,” Alonso said. “We have lost a bit of the confidence which we were playing with. " Haaland might be the top scorer in the league on nine goals, but there's no doubting who the most in-form striker is.

Evanilson scored for the sixth straight league game to set Bournemouth on its way to a victory that broke the club record for successive wins — topping the eight in 2013 when the team was in playing in the third tier.also scored for Bournemouth, whose long winning run includes five in the league, three in the Europa League and one in the English League Cup. Mauricio Pochettino Tracker: Man United Makes It Official, Is Pep Open To USA Job?

FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.