Man City presenter Natalie Pike's emotional farewell to Pep Guardiola and light-hearted fantasy football quip

Manchester City in-house TV presenter Natalie Pike, who has interviewed Pep Guardiola throughout his decade at the club, described conducting his final interviews as the 'greatest honour' and shared a light-hearted 'I love you' message, joking that her fantasy football performance eclipsed the experience. Guardiola, who won 17 trophies at City, held his final match and a celebration event where Pike hosted, with his estranged wife Cristina Serra appearing in a family photo amid reports of reconciliation.

Presenter Natalie Pike jokingly sent an 'I love you' message to Pep Guardiola as she reflected on working closely with the Man City boss during his time at the club.

Guardiola said an emotional farewell to Man City last month having presided over unprecedented success. His final interview on the pitch at the Etihad was conducted by Pike, while they spoke again during a parade in the city the following day to celebrate their FA Cup and Carabao Cup success in his final season in charge. Pike, 43, has worked as a presenter for Man City's in-house TV channel since 2011.

According to the Sun, Pike and Guardiola have become friends following a series of interviews conducted over the Spaniard's 10-year spell at the club.

'Natalie was doing all the presenting and does a lot of the interviews with the players and manager. They became friends,' a source told the Sun.

Presenter Natalie Pike reflected on overseeing Pep Guardiola's final interviews as Man City boss The presenter spoke to Guardiola on the pitch last month after he took charge of his final match Guardiola waved a final farewell to supporters at a celebration event, presented by Pike Pike, a former model for FHM magazine, had described conducting Guardiola's final interviews on the pitch at the Etihad and at the Co-Op Live celebration event as being the 'greatest honour'.

'What you've done for our football club is immeasurable. Manchester is blue because of you, Pep,' Pike had told Guardiola on the pitch. Pike also shared a video from backstage of the celebration event, where Man City presented all the trophies Guardiola had won during his time at the club.

'I was backstage presenting the farewell show for Pep Guardiola and they had every single trophy he's won at City lined up,' Pike said. 'Seeing a decade of history all in one place, it's just a reminder of how good it has been. Pure gratitude.

' Pike and Guardiola also shared an embrace in a video shared from the celebration. The presenter, who also works for BBC Radio Five, talkSPORT, DAZN and Race Day TV, admitted it had been 'one of the most emotional weekends I have ever experienced'.

Pike and Guardiola embraced during a video shared from the celebration event Pike described hosting the events as the 'greatest honour', before jokingly suggesting it had been eclipsed by her performance in fantasty football over the season She later shared a light-hearted message, however, to suggest the experience of interviewing Guardiola for the final time on the pitch had been eclipsed by finishing 180th worldwide on fantasy football.

'Love you Pep, but me and fantasy football are forever,' Pike shared, featuring laughing emojis. Guardiola lifted 17 major trophies at the Etihad but fell short of winning the Premier League in his final season in charge, ending as runners-up to Arsenal. Enzo Maresca is waiting to take over once compensation with Chelsea is agreed. Guardiola's family had been present for his final match as Man City boss last month, a 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa.

The Catalan had appeared to have reconcile with his estranged wife Cristina Serra, as she joined a Guardiola family photo, while he called her an 'exceptional woman' in his speech to fans. Guardiola and Serra, a fashion entrepreneur, met back in 1994 and married in 2014, but news of their shock split broke in January last year.

Guardiola's estranged wife Cristina Serra, second left, joined a family photo ahead of his final match as Man City boss last month Last year, it was reported that the pair began divorce proceedings in 2024 after 30 years together, with Serra upset by her husband's decision to sign a new contract at City until 2027. But reports last year suggested that the couple are trying to reconcile their marriage and Guardiola has been linked with work in international football - which would allow him to spend more time in Barcelona.

'Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra still wear their wedding rings,' insider Maria Lapiedra told EN Blau in April 2025. 'They're trying to reconcile. He came to her house for three days this Easter and stayed the night there.

'He's saying he could be in Manchester and come see her on a private plane in Barcelona once a week, then leave again. She wanted to separate because he secretly renewed his contract, without speaking to Cristina, but Pep wants to stay with her. '





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