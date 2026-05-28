Man Charged with Terrorist Plotting Against US and Israeli Targets, Including NYC Synagogue

A 32-year-old man, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al Saadi, faces an eight-count indictment for alleged ties to Iran-backed terrorist groups and orchestration of attacks in the US and Europe, including a planned assault on a New York City synagoGue.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al Saadi,a 32-year-old man, was arrested on May 1 while traveling abroad and subsequently transferred into U.S. custody. An eight-count indictment, unsealed on Thursday, charges him with providing material support to terrorist organizations, financing terrorism, and attempting acts of terrorism that cross international borders.

Prosecutors allege that Saadi played a central role in planning and directing attacks both in the United States and Europe,acting as a leader within the Iran-backed militia Kata'ib Hizballah and associated networks. Evidence presented in court includes a photograph recovered from Saadi's phone showing him standing in front of firearms inside a building described as used for military intelligence by the "resistance"-a term prosecutors link to Iran-aligned groups. The image is noted to demonstrate his operational leadership.

According to the indictment, Saadi orchestrated or attempted roughly 18 attacks across Europe in recent months through a front group called Harakat Ashab al Yamin al Islamia. Prosecutors also accuse him of conspiring to attack a synagogue in Fresh York City during March and April of this year. In late April, Saadi allegedly contacted someone in the United States seeking an individual willing to carry out an attack involving "burning" or "killing" individuals.

Authorities arrested him the next day, May 1, before any attack could be executed. In addition, investigators recovered videos depicting people in hazmat suits beside a drone carrying vials that appear to contain white powder. Prosecutors say this footage was later used in propaganda claiming responsibility for an April 2026 attack on the Israeli Embassy in London involving carcinogenic and radioactive materials. A screenshot of that footage is included in the court filings.

After being taken into FBI custody, Saadi reportedly waived his Miranda rights and admitted to being a leader within what he called "the resistance," a network with ties to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps,Kata'ib Hezbollah, Hezbollah,and the Houthis. He allegedly described overseeing media operations, psychological warfare, military intelligence, and strategic planning. The indictment further alleges Saadi maintained close relationships with senior Iranian and proxy leaders, including the slain Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

Saadi told investigators he was "like a son" to Soleimani and had frequently traveled with him prior to the general's death in a U.S. airstrike in 2020. Law enforcement officials called the arrest a "high-value target" operation and emphasized the FBI's commitment to disrupting terrorist plOts. If convicted on the most serious charges-including attempted acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries and conspiracy to bomb a venue of public use-Saadi faces a potential life sentence





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Terrorism Iran Kata'ib Hizballah Synagogue Attack Extradition

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